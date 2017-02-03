Movie Name Fukri Director Siddique Lead actor Jayasurya Heroines Prayaga Martin and Anu Sithara Other cast Siddique, Lal, Soubin Shahir, Krishna Prabha, Bhagath Manuel, Balu Varghese, John Kaippallil, KPAC Lalitha, Thesni Khan, Sreelatha Namboothiri Written by Siddique Editor KR Gourishankar Cinematography Vijay Ulaganath Producers SiddiqueVaishak RajanJenso Jose Running time 2 hours 35 minutes

Check: Reasons to watch Fukri

Malayalam movie Fukri, starring Jayasurya in the lead role, hit screens in Kerala, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, and Nasik on Friday, February 3. The Siddique directorial was earlier scheduled to be released during the Christmas season in 2016, but was postponed due to the theatre strike in Kerala.

The teaser, trailer and songs of Fukri have opened to positive response and the audience expect it to be an engaging comedy entertainer. Jayasurya plays Lucky, an engineering drop-out, who is kleptomaniac (inability to refrain from the urge for stealing items). The movie marks the maiden association of the actor with veteran filmmaker Siddique, who has helmed many hit comedy movies in Malayalam.

The main highlight of Fukri is its ensemble cast, including Siddique, Lal, Prayaga Martin, Anu Sithara, KPAC Lalitha, Soubin Shahir, Krishna Praba, Bhagath Manuel, John Kaippallil and Balu Varghese, who play pivotal roles in it.

Check out what audience have to say about Jayasurya's Fukri movie:

Suraj Kumar

Fukirii

Frst day fs show....

JAYAETTAN mass and comedy....#

Junaid

In For #Fukri - 2017 - 3rd Film 3rd FDFS

Aswin