Actor Jayaram is awaiting the release of the Malayalam movie, Sathya, and after the release of the trailer of the directorial venture of the late filmmaker, Diphan, a song from the movie hit the cyberspace on Monday, March 27.

Netizens have been celebrating the peppy number, Njan Ninne Thedi Varum, featuring Jayaram and Parvathy Nambiar, but for all the wrong reasons. This is not the first time that composer Gopi Sunder is said to have lifted the tune of the song. Social media users have found similarity between the Njan Ninne Thedi Varum song and the hit number Halena Halena from the movie Iru Mugan, starring Vikram and Nayanthara. However, it has to be noted that music composer Harris Jayaraj was then criticised for copying the music of the popular Tamil track from Tony Fadd's Fetty Wap - Trap Queen music video.

Gopi, often called as "Copy Sunder" by many, has made headlines over plagiarism controversies even earlier, but he has always denied them. Recently, he was accused of lifting the music of a devotional song for the superhit theme music Pulimurugan. The composer had responded on the matter by saying: ""I strongly say that I haven't copied it. There are differences, but they might belong to same raga. If I copy a song, I don't have any qualms admitting it. So, I request the audience not to make it as a big issue. Even if I copy in future, I will say that in advance. I swear in the name of my mother and father that I haven't lifted the music of Pulimurugan from anywhere."

Well, back to the Sathya song controversies. Viewers are also making fun of the dance performed by Parvathy in the song, comparing her to a fish out of water. Not just that, netizens also seem to be upset with the voice of the singer Abhaya Hiranmayi that doesn't suit the mood of the song. "Initially, looked like an international song, but after it began felt like a cat crying [translated from Malayalam]," commented a viewer on YouTube.

In less than 16 hours of hitting the internet, the song has been viewed over 75,000 times with 221 likes and 1,698 dislikes on the YouTube page of Millennium Audios.

Watch the video songs here:

