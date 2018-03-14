While it was recently being said that actor and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan may be the richest Member of Parliament (MP), turns out there is someone who is far ahead. Industrialist Mahendra Prasad, also known as King Mahendra, with assets worth Rs 4,000 crore has now become the richest MP.

The JDU candidate from Rajya Sabha filed a nomination affidavit with the Election Commission Monday, March 12, and declared movable assets worth Rs 4,000 crore and fixed assets of Rs 29 crore, reported NDTV citing the affidavit. As per the document, Prasad has only Rs 2 lakh in cash.

His movable assets include Rs 1,300 crore in Delhi banks and Rs 1,900 crore in banks in Mumbai. The Rs 29 crore fixed assets comprise farmhouses and residential complexes in the two cities and agricultural land at Jehanabad, Bihar.

Prasad is also known to be fond of firearms and owns a revolver, a gun and a rifle. As per his official profile, Prasad is also an environmentalist, horticulturist, economist, agriculturist, and a political and social worker.

Meanwhile, Jaya has declared assets worth Rs 1,000 crore. As per the affidavit, she and husband Amitabh Bachchan own immovable assets worth over Rs. 460 crore and movable assets worth Rs. 540 crore.

The 69-year-old politician's movable assets include a pen worth Rs. 9 lakh and watches worth Rs. 51 lakh. Amitabh owns watches worth Rs. 3.4 crore.

The Bollywood A-list couple also owns jewellery worth over Rs 62 crore, and 12 vehicles – a Rolls-Royce, three Mercedes, a Porsche and a Range Rover. Amitabh also owns a tractor and a Tata Nano.

When it comes to the couple's immovable assets, the duo owns a 3,175 square metre residential property in France, and several other properties in Delhi, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, according to IANS.

Amitabh has also been declaring a Rs 5.7 crore plot in Daulatpur area of the Barabanki district of UP and Jaya owns a Rs. 2.2 crore land in Lucknow.

JDU's Bashishtha Narain Singh seems to be the poorest MP and has declared assets worth Rs 2 crore.

The candidates filed the nominations for the biennial elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats that will be held on March 23.