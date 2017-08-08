Olympic marathoner and author Don Kardong once said: "Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos," and we couldn't agree more. When you are having a bad day, ice cream is one of the comfort foods that you would want to curl up with. But isn't it so annoying that you need to gulp them down soon, otherwise they just melt and are all over the place?

Well, maybe not anymore! Japanese scientists have devised a way to stop ice cream from melting and you can now enjoy them at your own sweet pace. Researchers from Kanazawa University in Japan have said that they have found a way to ensure that the ice cream stays in its original shape by increasing its melting point.

For this, the researchers injected the ice cream with polyphenol liquid extracted from strawberries, which increases the melting point of the ice cream. "Polyphenol liquid has properties to make it difficult for water and oil to separate," the Press Trust of India quoted Tomihisa Ota, a professor at Kanazawa University, as saying.

An ice cream that has been injected with the liquid "will be able to retain the original shape for longer than usual and be hard to melt," he added.

The researchers also said that the ice cream that has been injected with liquid could last at room temperature for about three hours without melting, PTI cited a report by The Times. To be extra sure, they even tested the ice cream's resistance by blowing hot air on it with a dryer for five minutes, but the ice cream retained its shape and there was no melting.

The ice cream comes in a variety of flavours such as chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.