Japans military conducted a drill to practice deploying anti-missile batteries at the U.S. base in Yokoto. The exercise comes hours after North Korea test-fired a long-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and landed in the East Sea on August 29.
Japan holds PAC-3 military drill hours after North Korea missile flew over its territory
- August 29, 2017 11:42 IST
