Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday with family on Tuesday.

She spent her day honoring Sridevi at an old-age home, after which she was seen with her siblings at home cutting cakes.

Check out the inside pictures:

A post shared by Filmy Guftagoo (@filmyguftagoo) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:53pm PST

A post shared by Stardust Magazine India (@stardustmagazineindia) on Mar 6, 2018 at 5:36pm PST

Sonam Kapoor also shared a beautiful birthday wish for her. "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu," she wrote in the post.

Janhvi too shared a post on her Instagram. She wrote: "On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you'll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa."

She added: "And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who's entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his 'Jaan'."

Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24 due to accidental drowning. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and younger daughter Khushi.

On the professional front, Janhvi will be seen making her Bollywood debut opposite Shahid Kapoor's Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar's Dhadak.