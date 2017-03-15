A policeman was injured and two terrorists were killed in an encounter that is currently taking place in the Kalaroos area of the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports from the ground say the security forces suspect that at least two other terrorists are holed up in the area.

The police as well as the Indian Army had received a tip-off that three terrorists were hiding in the area. They cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The terrorists opened fire during the operation, and the Indian security forces retaliated.

A policeman taking part in the encounter was injured by the terrorists, while the security forces managed to neutralise one of them. As efforts were on to capture or neutralise the other two terrorists, one of them was also killed in the encounter.