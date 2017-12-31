One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed and three others injured on Sunday after militants attacked a training camp near the Srinagar-Jammu highway, authorities said.

The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack on the 185 battalion CRPF training camp in Pulwama district's Lethpora area.

Heavily armed militants entered the camp at around 2:10 am, after hurling grenades and resorting to gunfire.

"One CRPF trooper succumbed to injuries sustained in the gunfight with the militants. Three other injured troopers are undergoing treatment at a base hospital in Srinagar. Security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and state police have surrounded the camp," a police official said.

"Two militants are inside the camp and efforts are on to evacuate CRPF personnel."

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspected internet facility in the district.