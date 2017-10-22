It has hardly been a few months since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 took the box office by storm this summer and director James Gunn has already begun teasing Guardians 3.

Although the scheduled release date for the third Guardian movie is far and Marvel is currently busy with the release of Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, Gunn has been working on developing the right script that would follow the chronicles laid in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

The director shared an update for fans, teasing the third instalment of the series. Taking to Instagram, Gunn informed fans that he has finished more than half of the first draft and it constitutes of at least 70 pages already.

He shared a picture of himself holding a Groot mug to announce: "Yes the bedhead is particularly out-of-control this morning, but I thought it was important to share my new #Groot mug with you. About to sit down with a cup of joe to work on - and almost finish - the first full draft of the #GuardiansoftheGalaxy Vol. 3 treatment - almost 70 pages."

The lead cast – constituting of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana – are slated to return in the third instalment as well. With Pom Klementieff's Mantis becoming a fan-favourite after Guardians 2 released, it is safe to assume she will also return. Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Michelle Yeoh, Ving Rhames, and Miley Cyrus could also stand a chance to return.

However, earlier this year, Gunn teased that this could be the last of the present lead cast of the Guardians. The hit series has paved way to discussions and possibilities of Guardians characters' spinoffs among the Marvel heads.

But before the Guardians 3 releases (not any time before 2020), the lead cast from the series will feature in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, reprising their roles to fight against Thanos. There are also chances that they will feature in one post credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok which will connect Thor 3 to the Infinity War.