Director KS Ravi Kumar's Telugu movie Jai Simha starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Natasha Doshi and Hariprriya, has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Jai Simha is an action drama film with a good dose of romance and comedy. M Ratnam wrote the story while C Kalyan bankrolled it under CK Entertainment banner. The movie was given a U/A certificate by censor board and its runtime is 2.45 hours.

Jai Simha story: The movie is about a guy (Balakrishna) who madly falls for a girl (Nayanthara) but circumstances force her to marry another guy. However, she gets killed and Balakrishna raises her daughter by remaining a bachelor. How he avenges her death forms the rest of the story of the film.

Analysis: Jai Simha deals with a tried-and-tested revenge saga, which is predictable in parts. It deals with a mature love story and it appeals to all sections of the audience. Some mass dialogues, comedy and emotional sequences keep the film goers engaged and entertained throughout the movie, say the viewers.

Performance: Nandamuri Balakrishna has delivered an electrifying performance. Nayanthara has done justice to her role and her chemistry with Balayya is good. Natasha Doshi and Hariprriya lack much scope but did a decent job. Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana, Brahmanandam, Murali Mohan and Jaya Prakash Reddy have also performed well, say the viewers.

Technical: Jai Simha has good production values. Chirantan Bhatt's music, Ram-Lakshman's action, C Ram Prasad's cinematography and M Ratnam's dialogues are attractions on the technical front, say the filmgoers.

Jai Simha movie review live updates: We bring you some audiences' verdict on the film shared on Twitter and Facebook. Continue to see the viewers' response.

