Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos is gradually inching close to Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office, with its collection crossing Rs 45 crore nett on Thursday. On the other side, Sridevi's critically acclaimed Mom is earning a few bucks at the domestic market.

Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos opened to a decent business on last Friday. The movie had collected Rs 8.57 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 11.53 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.07 crore on Sunday. However, the earning kept going down over the weekdays.

Jagga Jasoos collected Rs 4.05 crore on Monday, Rs 3.48 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.05 crore on Wednesday and Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday, taking its 7-day total collection to Rs 46 crore nett at Indian box office. However, figures of Jagga Jasoos, made at a massive budget o Rs 100 crore, are way too disappointing for the producers and distributors.

Meanwhile, Mom has completed its second week at the Indian box office, and has managed to still keep the cash counters ringing. On its second week, Mom collected Rs 1.06 crore on Friday, Rs 2.21 crore on Saturday, Rs 2.74 crore on Sunday.

Weekdays witnessed a dip in business as it collected Rs 76 lakh on Monday, Rs 81 lakh on Tuesday, Rs 84 lakh on Wednesday and Rs 81 lakh on Thursday, taking its total collection to Rs 33.01 crore nett at the domestic market.

With the release of Munna Michael and Lipstick Under My Burkha on July 21, both Jagga Jasoos and Mom are likely to suffer a fall in their respective box office business.