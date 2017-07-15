Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif opened to an average response on Friday, July 14, and made a decent collection at the domestic box office on its first day.

Released in only 1,800 screens in India, Jagga Jasoos witnessed a low occupancy ranging between 20 to 30 percent on its first day. The Ranbir starrer received positive reviews from critics and audience which boosted its collection towards the evening shows.

It collected Rs 8.57 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. "#JaggaJasoos Fri ₹ 8.57 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With this, the Anurag Basu directorial failed to surpass the opening day collection record of Ranbir and Anurag's Barfi!, which made a business of Rs 9.2 crore on its first day.

Jagga Jasoos has, however, become the ninth biggest opener for Ranbir after Besharam (Rs 21.56 crore), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 19.45 crore), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs 13.30 crore), Rockstar (Rs 11 crore), Tamasha (Rs 10.87 crore), Raajneeti (Rs 10.50 crore), Roy (Rs 10.40 crore) and Barfi!

The musical drama narrates the story of a detective, played by Ranbir, who is in search of his missing father. The film faced several delays, mainly because of the lead pair's separation which affected the shoot and also due to the constant re-shooting of certain portions.