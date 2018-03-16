Trust Jacqueline Fernandez to make you skip a heartbeat with her "latkas" and "jhatkas," and you won't be disappointed. The Race 3 actress has stepped into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit in the remake of the iconic song Ek Do Teen from the 1988 movie Tezaab.

The remake will be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Baaghi 2.

And Jacqueline has not just nailed the look but also raised the oomph factor with her hotness and mesmerizing dance moves.

The 25-second song teaser introduces Jacqueline Fernandez as Mohini — the dancer who is known for her breathtaking moves and for entertaining the audience. The actress aces her Madhuri look and you can't think of anyone else dancing to the tunes other than Jacqueline.

Ace dance choreographers Ganesh Acharya, Saroj Khan and Ahmed Khan have woven magic by bringing in some much-loved flavor to the dance steps, which should instantly uplift the audience's mood and make them hit the dance floor.

While fans are going gaga over Jacqueline, her dance and the upbeat remix dance number, a certain section of viewers is not happy with the trend of remaking of old iconic songs.

Check out their reactions:

Can Bollywood get more non-original than this? Remake and remix of old songs should officially be banned. High time. #NeedForMoreOriginalCompositionsInBollywood #EkDoTeen — Tanisha (@TanishaAgarwal_) March 16, 2018

#EkDoTeen

an another remix of an old classic song?

Don't have any hesitation about this but we need to revolutionize this industry.

Accept changes! — Ajay INDIAN (@Ajay_KPatil) March 16, 2018

Is bollywood running short of original ideas or what? #EkDoTeen Enough with the remixes please. — Rutu Desai (@demurebeautyin) March 16, 2018

Bollywood can't make new songs anymore #EkDoTeen — Madhuri (@MadhuriBorse1) March 16, 2018

Baaghi 2, which stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, will hit the theaters March 30.