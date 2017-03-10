Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez won hearts when they appeared together in Kick and now, they are all set to team up once again. Salman's international tour, titled Da Bang, will have Jacqueline as the special guest.

To be held in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland in April and May, Salman's Da Bang tour will see many Bollywood stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Badshah and Maniesh Paul as performers.

As Salman likes to invite his female co-stars at most of his events, he has now invited Jacqueline to be part of this tour, Deccan Chronicle reported. She will be the special guest, who will have a special act on stage in front of the live audience. Jackie is one of the actresses who was linked with Salman when they were doing Kick.

"Salman has especially asked Jacqueline to accompany him on the tour and she has agreed," a source told the daily. Apart from these stars, Baahubali 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia will also join the team on this tour. It will be her first international tour.

The organisers had earlier said in a statement, "Salman is the most lovable (and) wanted Khan of Bollywood. Besides he has a magnetic charisma to draw the audience as a performer, a total entertainer with his trademark dance and dialogue deliveries. We are confident that he will mesmerise the audience in Australia and New Zealand."