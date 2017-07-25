Aima Rosy Sebastian rose to fame in 2016 with the Malayalam blockbuster family entertainer Jacobinte Swargarajyam. The young actress, who could impress the audience with her natural performance, is all set to enter wedlock and the groom is also from the entertainment industry.

Aima, who was last seen in Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, will be getting married to the movie's producer Sophia Paul's son Kevin Paul. Aima has confirmed to International Business Times, India that the marriage will be in January 2018. The engagement will take place in December. The actress is currently doing MBA and has taken a break from movies.

Aima also has a twin sister Aina, and the duo made their acting debut with the Malayalam film Dooram in 2016. However, she hogged the limelight for playing Jerry's (Nivin Pauly) sister Ammu in Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial venture. Meanwhile, she appeared as the daughter (Jini) of Mohanlal and Meena's characters in the family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. On Monday, Sophia, Aima and other cast and crew of movie were spotted attending its 101 days celebration in Kochi.

The budding actress, who hails from Kottayam, is settled in the UAE with her family. Recently, Aima had also become a jackpot winner in Dubai winning half a kg of gold from Malabar Gold and Diamonds' raffle draw as part of Akshaya Tritiya festival. "We went to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya, and it was the first time we bought gold on that special day. I would like to say it's just God's blessings that I won the jackpot," Aima had then told IBTimes India.

Meanwhile, Sophia has co-produced the blockbuster Malayalam film Bangalore Days with Anwar Rasheed and bankrolled Jibu Jacob's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Dr Biju's Kaadu Pookunna Neram under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.