Aima Rosmy Sebastian, who stole the hearts of Malayalam moviegoers with just three movies, has tied the knot with Kevin Paul. The official marriage ceremony was conducted in Kollam and attended by kith and kin of the young couple.

Kevin Paul is the son of Sophia Paul, who owns movie production house Weekend Blockbusters.

Born and brought up in the UAE, Aima had made her Mollywood debuted with Dooram in 2016. Even though the movie, which is directed by Manu Kannanthanam, was shot in 2013, it took three years to make it to the theaters.

It was Nivin Pauly's flick Jacobinte Swargarajyam which brought Aima into the limelight. Her portrayal of Ammu, the character of Nivin Pauly's sister, earned Aima critical acclaim and catapulted her into instant stardom.

The next break came when she was roped in to play Mohanlal's daughter in the 2017 flick Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol directed by Jibu Jacob.

Aima's flawless performance as Jini Ulahannan and her stunning chemistry with other lead actors like Mohanlal and Meena made the movie a milestone in her career.

The actor didn't announce any projects after Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and became busy with the marriage preparations.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol was produced by Sophia Paul under her banner Weekend Blockbusters. The banner has also produced blockbusters like Bangalore Days and critically acclaimed movies like Kaadu Pookkunna Neram.

Besides the production house, Kevin's family also runs businesses in the UAE.

The pictures of the wedding have gone viral on social media with the fans wishing the young talent a happy married life.