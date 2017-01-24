JK Rowling doesn't mince words when it comes to voicing her opinions. She harbours a dislike for the new American President, Donald Trump. Time and again, the author has taken to twitter to slam Trump.

Rowling's tweet against the new Global Gag Policy has kicked up a twitter storm, with several celebrities throwing their weight behind her.

President Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, known as the Global Gag Rule, which withholds non-government organisations working out of the country from receiving federal funding for family planning if they perform abortions or even discuss abortions with their clients.

The move opened a can of worms as Harry Potter author, J K Rowling took to twitter sharing her thoughts on the reinstated policy in a volley of tweets. Rowling said the policy will not stop abortion, but will risk the lives of some of the poorest women in the world. The writer also shared screenshots of a study conducted in Guttmacher Institute to that end.

Danielle Peazer, renowned dancer and ambassador for Reebok Women, also spoke in favour of Rowling and tweeted that she is disgusted and shocked by Trump's move. Numerous NGOs and twitter users followed.

A study into the effects of the #GlobalGagRule, from the Guttmacher Institute. 1/2https://t.co/873ftbNdVt pic.twitter.com/VnfXTEqDDb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 23, 2017

The #GlobalGagRule risks the lives of some the poorest women in the world. https://t.co/873ftbNdVt 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ZId56UIo6g — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 23, 2017

Under the mistaken belief that this will stop abortion. It never has. It just makes it more unsafe. #GlobalGagRule https://t.co/KvtlrKy1Kd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 23, 2017

To be honest I didn't know what the #GlobalGag rule was but I did some research and am so disgusted & shocked by what Trump has done ???? — Danielle Peazer (@DaniellePeazer) January 23, 2017

Deeply troubled by @POTUS' move to reinstate dangerous Global Gag Rule that has hurt women's health around the world https://t.co/99lhiITECu — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) January 23, 2017

Moving backward has begun: @POTUS just reinstating the #global #gagrule. Millions will lose access to safe abortions https://t.co/XzeoyZRK2D — Kate Waxler (@KateWaxler) January 23, 2017

But what exactly is the Global Gag Policy and how will it affect the world. Watch this video to understand the policy: