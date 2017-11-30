US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump was in Hyderabad on November 28 and 29 as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), and while her speech on women entrepreneurs and the need to encourage and support them may have impressed quite a few, fashion-lovers would not really say that about her style.

We have always loved Ivanka's fashion choices and believe that she is one of the most classy and elegant women, with a great personal style be it casual or formal wear. But the attires that she sported during her India visit have pretty much dashed our hopes right from the time she landed in the black, pearl-embellished blazer.

Things got worse when she appeared in the tea-green dress, and just when we thought that Ivanka had redeemed herself with the stunning blue Tory Burch gown during her royal dinner at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, we were left dumbfounded by what she wore on Day 2 of the GES.

Just arrived in Hyderabad, India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Thank you for the warm welcome! I am excited to meet all of the incredible entrepreneurs from the U.S., India, and around the world. #GES2017 ?? ?? ? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 27, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

The blue Tory Burch ensemble with golden embellishments was a visual feast, as it not only was a perfect fit for the occasion but also worked wonders on Ivanka's slender figure. Additionally, her height of 5 feet 9 inches made the gown look even better. The 36-year-old kept her look classy, with her hair up in a simple bun and pearl drop earrings for jewellery.

PM @narendramodi hosted @ivankatrump for a dinner at Falaknuma Palace on the evening of November 29 in Hyderabad. #GES2017 A post shared by GES2017 (@ges2017) on Nov 28, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

But the graph again went downhill when she wore an unflattering and frumpy red lace dress and black mules that did not quite go with the dress.

The first daughter of the US also did not really make a statement when she visited the iconic Golconda Fort dressed in a long-sleeved, black and white high-low dress by Indonesian designer Biyan. However, we did love her blush flats and chic sunglasses.

Tour of Golkonda Fort with members of the US delegation prior to departing Hyderabad. The perfect end to a remarkable visit. #GES2017 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:35am PST

After spending the day in Hyderabad, Ivanka then flew back home dressed in a white ankle-length flowy kurta-dress that had a touch of ethnic Indian design with intricate green and yellow embroidery. She once again paired the attire with the blush ballet flats, and while the demure ensemble did look good on her, it did not come across as something strikingly memorable.

Thank you so much @IvankaTrump, Advisor to @POTUS, for your highly productive visit! We truly appreciate your engaging with entrepreneurs and enthusiastic participation at #GES2017. Safe travels! #USIndiaDosti #USIndia70 pic.twitter.com/MOqRJTDcpM — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) November 29, 2017

Ivanka is someone who is always spotted looking prim and proper be it during her public appearances or when she spends time with her children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. One look at her Instagram account and one can make out what a stylish and fashionable woman she is. Considering her style did not impress too many at the GES 2017, here are seven looks that we wish she had sported during her India trip.

Financial inclusion is key to empowering women globally. Thank you Queen Maxima for your tireless commitment to this critical mission. #UNGA #USAatUNGA A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Had the opportunity to walk through Hibiya Park & the Imperial Palace grounds before my flight back to the USA ?? In awe of the magnificent history and beauty of Tokyo. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 3, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

I met with @savannahguthrie of the @TodayShow to talk about my upcoming speech at the #RNC. (Truth be told, I'm a little nervous!) #RNCinCLE #Cle2016 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jul 21, 2016 at 9:07am PDT

In #Scotland to open the newly renovated @TrumpTurnberryScotland hotel and golf course. This property is spectacular! Congratulations @erictrump for your hard work in bringing this project to fruition! @realdonaldtrump @donaldjtrumpjr A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jun 24, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

Excited to have arrived in Poland last night. Looking forward to an amazing day as I visit Warsaw for the first time. #POTUSinPoland A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:13am PDT