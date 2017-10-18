Writing in her mothers new memoir Raising Trump, Ivanka claims she was really into Nirvana and even dyed her hair blue. Needless to say, social media users found this hilarious, and started tweeting jokes, photoshopped pictures and even Ivanka-themed punk song titles.
Ivanka Trump said she had a punk phase and the internet loved it
- October 18, 2017 16:36 IST
