A male passenger berated president elect-Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on a JetBlue flight on Thursday morning, following which he was kicked off the flight.

Ivanka, along with her children and husband Jared Kushner, boarded a JetBlue flight from New York's JFK International when a male passenger came near her and shouted, "Your father is ruining the country!" The passenger also berated her and asked why was she on the flight, according to TMZ.

According to eyewitnesses, Ivanka ignored the passenger and played with her children, but the airlines immediately kicked out the passenger from the flight. In a statement, the airlines said that the decision to remove the passenger "is not taken lightly."

"If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight," the statement, which was emailed to USA Today, reads.

Shortly after the incident, Matthew Lasner, a New York University professor, tweeted that his husband will chase Ivanka and her husband to harass them. The passenger, who was later identified as Daniel Goldstein, is Lasner's partner.

"Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil," Matthew Lasner (@mattlasner) tweeted, which has been deleted now.

Lasner had also tweeted that "my husband expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane." Scheff, a passenger who was sitting in the row in front of Ivanka, told Reuters that the said passenger was agitated but did not scream or yell.

"To do that to a woman who was on there with her children, I don't care what your political background is or what your thoughts are, that's not the way we as Americans need to act," Donald Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer said on Fox News.