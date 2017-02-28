Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been in news for dating Iulia Vantur for a long time, but the duo continues to say that they are just good friends. At a recent charity event, Iulia crooned Salman's popular songs and raised many eyebrows.

Also read: Is Salman Khan ready to be a Rogue? Puri Jagannadh may direct Sooraj Pancholi's next

A video has gone viral on social media, and it features Iulia singing Salman's Main Hoon Hero Tera song. While singing, she has changed the lyrics to Tu Hain Hero Mera and people are wondering if it was for Salman.

The video was taken at a charity event, Caring With Style, where Iulia was a special guest and she crooned some of the Sultan actor's popular songs like Jag Ghoomeya. Though the duo has not admitted to their relationship in public, but they have been spotted together at many events and holidays.

Watch the video here:

Kis Haq Se Kahu Bata...Haa Tu Hai Hero Mera? Lovedddd the way u sings @IuliaVantur Ma'am n ur voice is just amazinggg???? @soorajpancholi9 pic.twitter.com/1dLgEy1NRO — Sooraj Ki Sena? (@beingfanforever) February 27, 2017

A few days ago, there were reports hinting at trouble in the rumoured couple's paradise. Director Kabir Khan had organised a wrap-up party for Tubelight, and Iulia attended the bash, besides Salman and the other cast and crew members. According to reports, Salman and Iulia arrived separately and looked disengaged as they made separate exits.

No matter how bad Salman's fans want him to get hitched, the actor seems to have no plans to drop his bachelor tag. The Sultan actor tries his best to ignore questions related to Iulia on national television shows. The Romanian beauty has been spotted with Salman and his family at several events. Iulia has also been part of award shows and has mostly been seen at Salman's family gatherings.