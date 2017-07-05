The Kerala audience has been eagerly awaiting for the two projects of superstar Mohanlal and the debut movie of his son Pranav Mohanlal. The makers of Odiyan, Velipaadinte Pusthakam and director Jeethu Joseph's next had a grand pooja event in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, July 5.

The event saw the presence of Mohanlal's family members - wife Suchitra, daughter Vismaya and many other Mollywood celebrities.

Odiyan's official launch

The upcoming Malayalam movie Odiyan is one of the most anticipated films of Mollywood thanks to Mohanlal's never-seen-before avatar that grabbed the eyeballs of moviegoers. The project is helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon who will also be directing the Rs 1,000-crore budget Mahabharata.

After receiving a tremendous response for the promo teaser and motion poster, the team of Odiyan has conducted the pooja ceremony marking the official launch of the movie.

Pranav Mohanlal's movie launch

Pranav bagged the prestigious National Award for his performance as a child artiste in the movie Punarjani in 2003. Now, 14 years later, the star kid is all set to make his acting debut as a hero in the directorial venture of Jeethu Joseph, with whom he has worked as an associate director for a few movies. During the event on Wednesday, the first look motion poster of Pranav's movie, titled Aadi was also unveiled with the tagline "some lies can be deadly."

Though details of Pranav's character are not revealed, Mohanlal had earlier said in an interview that his son was thrilled to learn parkour for his debut movie Aadi which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas.

"Wishing my dearest Appu (Pranav Mohanlal) the very best for the first day of shoot for his new film !! I know how hard he's been working on his stunts and everything. It's going to be a real treat for everyone !! You're gonna rock and we all know it ❤❤ [sic]," Dulquer Salmaan wished Pranav on social media.

Here is the motion poster of Aadi:

Velipadinte Pusthakam teaser

The makers of Mohanlal's next, Velipadinte Pusthakam, have released the official teaser of the movie during the event. In the Lal Jose directorial, which marks the maiden association of the filmmaker with the superstar, Mohanlal plays the role of a college vice principal.

The team of Velipadinte Pusthakam, produced by Antony Perumbavoor, are expected to unveil the teaser officially on social media on Wednesday evening.

