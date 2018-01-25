After months of speculations, Samsung's first flagship smartphone of 2018, the Galaxy S9 is expected to finally see the light of the day next month, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 (February 26-March 1).

In the Samsung's press invite, the company has confirmed to host the first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in Barcelona on February 25, to unveil the new Galaxy device, but if past several years' launch pattern is taken as any indication, the much-awaited Galaxy S9 will certainly debut in late February.

The company's artistic graphics too show numerical 9 to affirm our prediction about Galaxy S9 series launch, and also, it comes with tag-line "Camera. Reimagined.", confirming that the device's marquee feature will be the photography.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series: Everything you need to know

Like previous years, Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be coming in two variants — one a generic 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (codename: Star 1; model number: SM-G960) and the 6.2-inch S9 Plus (codename: Star 2; model number: SM-G965).

Except for the screen size, both the devices will have almost same design language seen in the S8 series but will have one key change.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S9 series' cover case's images had surfaced online revealing that the standard Galaxy S9 will have just one primary shooter on the back, whereas the S9+ will have a dual-camera sensor similar to the Galaxy Note8.

They are rumoured to come with in-display fingerprint sensor developed by Synaptics and improve on the Infinity Display with much thinner bezels compared to the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to come with 10nm class chipsets and depending on the region of sale, they will be offered in Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the US, China, and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe, and others).

Also, the generic Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, whereas the bigger screen version Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

Rumour has it that Samsung has plans to release a limited edition Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets.

As far as the camera is concerned, Galaxy S9 series will have variable aperture setting options, which allows users switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures depending on the lighting environment. The former will allow the camera to absorb more light during indoor or dark conditions, while the latter can be used during bright sunny conditions.

The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to boast 12MP primary camera on the back and 8MP front-facing camera. However, the S9 Plus is said to house dual-camera, but there is no information on MP count. It will come with the same 8MP sensor on the front, as seen in the generic model.

Word on the street is that Samsung is also improving Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

