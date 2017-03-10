- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
-
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
Italy: Two killed after motorway bridge collapses
Two people have been killed and three other injured after a motorway bridge collapsed during restoration. The motorway was reopened in the morning of 10 March, and authorities are conducting a manslaughter investigation.
Most popular