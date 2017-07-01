Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 has resumed filming after the misconduct scandal involving DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, and the show has introduced several changes to avoid another controversy.

For starters, couples will now have to get permission from producers to hook up. Contestants will also not be allowed to consume more than two drinks per hours so that there won't be any blackout like what happened between Jackson and Olympios.

But these restrictions haven't prevented several contestants from getting cosy.

Photographs show Taylor Nolan from The Bachelor 2017 and Derek Peth from The Bachelorette 2016 getting comfortable in each other's arms on a daybed. They appeared to be having a good time as another set of photographs show them laughing and having a good time.

Also, it appears that Jasmine Goode has gotten comfortable with Matt Munson, and one photograph shows Raven with Adam from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.

Recently, Jackson sat down with E!News to talk about the Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 scandal, and revealed that he doesn't hold any grudges against Olympios.

"She's experiencing the same thing that I am. I feel bad for her, I feel bad for her family," said Jackson. "I feel like she was given wrong information or she was a part of something that was much bigger. I have so much love in my body, even through all this experience. If she walked in right now I would give her a hug."

Bachelor in Paradise will return to ABC this summer.

Check out some of the pictures from Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 below: