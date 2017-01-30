Kannada actress and model Parul Yadav was recently attacked by a pack of stray dogs near her residence in Mumbai. Now, visuals of the incident are apparently out online.

The actress took her dog for a walk when a couple of street dogs suddenly attacked her pet. Parul was bitten by the stray dogs while trying to shield her pet and suffered injuries on her face, legs and neck. She also had a three-inch deep cut on her head.

It was the the timely intervention of the passers-by that saved Parul from facing worse consequences. She was immediately taken to Kokilaben Hospital where she was given anti-rabies vaccine. The doctors told the actresses's family that she might have to undergo a surgery on her head injury.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident has been revealed online. Although there is no clarity that the victim on the clip is Parul, several media outlets have claimed so. [Watch the video below]

Parul started her acting career in Tamil and Malayalam films but it was her stint with Sandalwood which made her popular. She has worked with stars like Upendra, Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar. Some of her popular works are Govindaya Namaha, Bachchan, Uppi 2 and Killing Veerappan.

Mumbai: Kannada actress #ParulYadav attacked by vicious dogs, rushed to hospital with severe injuries https://t.co/n4g2XFN8Zg pic.twitter.com/l3Tc9MBXOl — Jansatta (@Jansatta) January 25, 2017

The actress has a couple of movies in her kitty and recently signed the remake of hit Bollywood film Queen.