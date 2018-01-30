Drop down everything and grab a copy of British Vogue magazine because the Hadid sister just did something jaw-dropping!

The Hadid sisters, who have been spotted walking the ramp together on several occasions, stripped naked for the fashion magazine's upcoming issue and it is a copy you'd want to pin up your cupboard.

Shot by Steven Meisel, the powerful yet risqué picture sees Bella and Gigi intertwined while seducing the camera.

Making the best use of their long lean legs and limbs, the beautiful 20-somethings shared glimpses of their assets while they strategically covered each other's modesty.

Styled by Joe McKenna, Gigi sports a wet blonde hairstyle while Bella flaunts her black locks, which she coloured during her initial days of her modelling career in order to set herself apart from her 22-year-old sister, in the shoot.

Looking at the camera with their emerald-coloured eyes, the sisters' are getting pulses racing through the black-and-white photo.

Apart from the sultry nude picture, the sisters were also seen twinning for a colour cover shot. Gigi and Bella slipped into a glamorous asymmetrical golden outfit for the cover.

Gigi appeared more casual in her profile shot with her head tilted for the picture. She sported minimal make-up with a dust of goldeneye make-up bringing out the best of her eyes and matched her outfit.

Bella focused right towards the camera. Unlike Gigi's makeup, the 21-year-old sported eye makeup that matched her raven locks.

Talking to the magazine about her sibling, Gigi said she will always have Bella's back. "She's one of the only people I'll get aggressive for," said Gigi of watching over Bella from a young age. "She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her."

The Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador also spoke about her boyfriend Zayn Malik and said, "I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend. The comments are: 'It's extra, it's fake.' But if I don't do it enough then it's: 'Oh they're fake, they're not really together.' I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity."

The issue hits stands on February 2.