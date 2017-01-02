Bollywood film producer and CEO of Rizvi Builders, Abis Rizvi, was among the victims in the New Year's eve attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. Several celebrities paid tribute to the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hasan Rizvi on social media.

At least 39 people were killed in the massacre, including two Indians – Abis, and a girl named Khushi Shah from Gujarat. The New Year celebration turned disastrous when a gunman opened fire at random at party revellers in the nightclub, located on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus waterway on New Year's eve.

Twitterati paid tribute to all the people who were killed in this attack. Bollywood celebrities, including many who knew Abis, also posted condolence messages. Abiz was a Bollywood producer, who had made the film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, in 2014.

Actress Raveena Tandon paid a visit to Abis' family, while actor Raza Murad told ANI that Abis' death was a loss to the film industry. "The perpetrators of this attack should not only be condemned. They should also be shot at. Rizvi, a budding filmmaker, what was his fault, why was he shot at. This is extremely unfortunate his death is a loss to this industry," Murad told ANI.

Abis rizvi a good friend and also the producer of my first film #roar has died last night in the club shooting in Turkey i am shocked — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) January 1, 2017

Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 1, 2017

Devastated to hear that our friend #AbisRizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP ??? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 1, 2017

Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time & dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP pic.twitter.com/KFhHjx6Xci — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 1, 2017

#IstanbulNightclubAttack tragic!So many lives lost.So terrible that 2 young Indians killed too. RIP #abisrizvi a young dynamic achiever . — poonam dhillon (@poonamdhillon) January 1, 2017

My childhood buddy #AbisRizvi who was more than a brother was killed last nght in #istanbulattack Condolences to the family.We will miss him pic.twitter.com/egt5YWHBKg — Naved Jafri (@NavedJafri_BOO) January 1, 2017