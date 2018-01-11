The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is gearing up to launch its 100thsatellite on January 12, has gotten itself a chief. Renowned scientist K Sivan has been appointed as the chairman of ISRO and will take over from AS Kiran Kumar on Friday.

His appointment was approved by Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday, January 10, and he will be in charge for a tenure of three years, reported IANS.

Speaking to NDTV, Sivan said that he was happy with his appointment, but the job also comes with a huge responsibility. "I am humbled by this appointment as legendary leaders have held this position in the past. Taking ISRO humbly into a new orbit would be my endeavour, serving both India and ISRO," he explained.

Proud to congratulate #KSivan , appointed new ISRO chairman: The 'Rocket Man' helped send 104 satellites in a single mission. First person from #TamilNadu to earn this honor. #Pongal_Parisu . pic.twitter.com/7C2Luh3teq — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) January 11, 2018

His peers at ISRO too seem pleased with Sivan's appointment and believe that he is the right person for the role. "Any idea that comes in, he knows how to push it to the logical end within the prescribed timeline. That's what his strength has been," Dr Annadurai, Director ISRO Satellite Centre, Bangalore, told News18.

Who is K Sivan and why is he a well-known name?