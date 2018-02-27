Sridevi's untimely death has shocked her family and friends. According to reports, her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, were inconsolable and the sad part is the girls were not with their mom when she took her last breath.

It is hard on Janhvi Kapoor because this year she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dhadak and she won't have her mother by her side. History repeated as Boney Kapoor's first wife died before Arjun Kapoor's debut.

Sridevi and Janhvi were quite close and that could be seen in their pictures, clicked at various public events, holidays or family functions. Sridevi was a protective mom and helped her daughter prepare for the big Bollywood debut. The Instagram profiles of both Sridevi and Janhvi were filled with beautiful pictures of the mother-daughter duo. Truly, Janhvi resembles a lot like her late mother.

Janhvi's features resemble that of the late veteran actress. Here are the pictures that showed Sridevi and Janhvi's relationship in the most adorable manner:

A few days ago, a video of the duo was doing the rounds from Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Janhvi walked the ramp with Sridevi and that was their one of the last public outings. The clip is the proof how obedient Janhvi was to her mother.

Watch the video here:

The Dhadak actress was not with her mother, when the former was in Dubai to attend a family wedding, where she died due to cardiac arrest and was declared dead when brought to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's daughters, other family members and friends are at Anil Kapoor's residence, waiting for her body to arrive from Dubai.