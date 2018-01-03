Former Kerala Blasters player and coach David James has returned to the Indian Super League as their chief. The announcement came on Wednesday January 3, just hours after the two-time ISL finalists parted ways with Rene Meulensteen.

The ex-England goalkeeper was the player-coach of Blasters for their first ISL season in 2014. The Kerala side had reached the final of the tournament, before losing to Atletico de Kolkata (ATK).

"David James arrived in Kochi today and we have appointed him as head coach of Kerala Blasters for the remainder of the ISL," a Kerala Blasters team official spoke to the Press Trust of India on Wednesday.

"We have informed the ISL which has approved his (James') taking over as head coach of Kerala Blasters."

Kerala Blasters direly need to turn around their season. They have won just once in their seven games so far under Meulensteen. That too, with the ISL team boasting of a star-studded lineup this season in the form of Dimitar Berbatov, Sandesh Jhingan, CK Vineeth, Wes Brown and more.

The Blasters take on FC Pune City at home on Thursday, before embarking on three back-to-back away challenges against Delhi Dynamos, Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, respectively.

So far, it is unclear whether Thangboi Singto will still continue remaining as the club's assistant coach.