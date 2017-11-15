The Islamic State (ISIS) group has released a new video and warned to carry out lone-wolf terror attack across India in the coming days.

ISIS, in a 10-minute audio clip released in Malayalam, said that India will witness Las Vegas-type attacks on crowds assimilating for popular festivals like Kumbh Mela and Thrissur Pooram in the country, according to media reports.

In one of the deadliest shootings in America's history, a gunman had opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people gathered for a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, Nevada, in the United States, on October 1. The attack had left 58 people dead, and nearly 546 wounded.

Reports state that the message in the audio clip was relayed in a male voice, which also quoted verses from the Quran. This is the 50th such clip from Daulatul Islam, a regional outfit of Islamic State.

The voice in the clip urged militants to employ various methods to harm people during religious festivals in India and asked them to put "poison in their food," and "drive over them."

"You use your intellect. Poison them in food. Use trucks. Drive over them at Thirssur Pooram or at Maha Kumbh Mela. IS Mujahideen are doing it in several parts of the world. In Las Vegas, one of our supporters killed many people at a music concert. At least you should try to derail a train. Or use a knife," the male voice in the clip reportedly said.

The clip also asks Muslims to go for 'Hijrah' (migrate) from 'Darul Kufr' (house of non-believers) to Darul Islam (house of believers).

"If you are not able to do that despite your prayers and efforts, then you should financially support Daulatul Islam and Islamic State," the voice in the clip added.

Kerala Police sources, however, said the audio clip has been transmitted over Telegram Messenger from a location in Afghanistan, according to Zee News.

Reports state that the male voice in the audio is believed to be of Rashid Abdullah - the alleged leader of the Islamic State module in Kasaragod who had left the country to join the outfit in Afghanistan.

Abdullah has been chargesheeted by the NIA under IPC sections 120B r/w 125 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Sections 38,39 and 40. An Interpol Red Notice has also been issued against him.

Former special director of Cabinet Secretariat, V Balachandran said: "This is very serious. They are going to take the battle to India from Europe and the Middle East."