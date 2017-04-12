Yogesh Varshney, a leader of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has incited a huge controversy after he announced a reward of INR 11 lakh for cutting off the head of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Doesn't this remind one of threats that ISIS makes to people it has kidnapped?

Fatwa on Modi: Kolkata Imam to give Rs 25 lakh to whoever blackens his face [VIDEO]

Varshney made this appalling announcement on Tuesday (April 11) following a lathi charge at West Bengal's Birbhum district to disperse a rally which had raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' for Hanuman Jayanti.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Varshney said, "One who will cut and bring Mamata Banerjee's head, will be rewarded Rs 11 lakh. Mamata Banerjee never allows Saraswati Puja, fairs during Ram Navami. During Hanuman Jayanti procession, people were lathicharged and brutally beaten up. She organizes Iftar party and always supports Muslims."

Reportedly, the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti procession had approached the district authorities and police for permission to take out a rally in order to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. But each time the permission was denied.

With no option left, they took out a peaceful procession but were lathi charged by the police. The police baton charged at groups of young men carrying saffron flags and thrashed them.

A few media reports have quoted Varshney calling Mamata a "demon" and the lathi charge as "unfortunate." One thing is definite: if calls to behead people are made easily in the public, they would be no different from the calls that ISIS makes and the videos that it uploads to show beheading by it in Iraq/Syria.