If you loved watching Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium, here's a treat for you.

The 2017 hit film, which bagged Irrfan the Filmfare Best Actor Award, is up for a sequel. The actor told Mumbai Mirror that producer Dinesh Vijan is working on the sequel and will soon make the announcement.

The report further said that Hindi Medium 2 will go on the floors in August 2018 with Irrfan reprising his role as Raj Batra.

Saba Qamar, who played the actor's wife, will unfortunately not be a part of it and neither will Dishita Sehgal who played her daughter Pia.

Pakistani actress Saba was, however, hopeful that she would be part of the sequel as she was recently quoted by a Pakistani daily as saying, "After the massive success of Hindi Medium, the producers are all set for a sequel. I hope Irrfan and I get to work in the second installment of the blockbuster."

Moreover, director Saket Chaudhary will also not be helming the sequel. "I have no idea about the film, I'm not a part of it," he told the tabloid.

Hindi Medium dealt with an important yet sensitive subject — the education system in India. In the film, Irrfan's character Raj is a simple yet successful businessman while Saba's character Mita is fashionable, who believes that the English language is very important in today's life and hence wants her daughter to be admitted to one of the top schools in Delhi. What follows is the problems the parents face from the money-oriented education system.

