Versatile actor Irrfan Khan is suffering from some "rare disease" and is currently being diagnosed with the same. Irrfan himself shared the news on social media.

Irrfan posted on Twitter that he has been hit by a "rare disease", but has asked fans not to speculate anything as of now. The Hindi Medium actor stated that the complete diagnosis will take around a week to 10 days, following which he will reveal details on his health issue.

"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me!, (sic)" the statement read.

Soon after he posted it, his fans started praying for his good health and wished him a speedy recovery whatever the disease is. It is hard to say if it is something very serious. Nonetheless, Irrfan's post certainly made his fans anxious.

On the work front, Irrfan will next be seen in the film titled Blackmail. Directed by Abhinay Deo, Blackmail is a black comedy drama featuring Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunodoy Singh and Omi Vaidya.

The trailer of the film had received a good response, and the film is slated to be released on April 6.