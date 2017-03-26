- Play Westminster attack: ‘We wont be cowed by terrorists’ says London Mayor Sadiq Khan
Iraqi forces pause advance in Mosul due to civilian casualties concern
Iraqi government forces paused the recapture western Mosul from Isis militants because of a high rate of civilian casualties, according to a security forces spokesman. Escaping residents reported Iraqi and US-led coalition air strikes in the area that killed numerous civilians. The insurgents have also used civilians as human shields and opened fire on them as they tried to escape Isis-held neighbourhoods. The US-backed offensive to drive Isis out of Mosul, now in its sixth month, has recaptured most of the city. The entire eastern side and about half of the west are under Iraqi control.
