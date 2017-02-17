Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi's movie Irada, which was released on Friday, February 17, has received mixed reviews from critics.

Munna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi reveals some important details of Sanjay Dutt's film

Directed by Aparnaa Singh, the film explores the threat of eco-terrorism. It is the first thriller in Bollywood that highlights environmental issues. It revolves around Naseeruddin's character Parabjeet Walia, an army man, who finds out that his daughter is suffering from a terminal illness.

After digging deeper into the cause of the mysterious disease, Walia learns that many people are dying of cancer because of contaminated water. He joins forces with Arshad's character, an intelligence officer, to expose the political leaders who ignore the health hazards of the common people.

Produced by Falguni Patel and Prince Soni, Irada also features Sagarika Ghatge, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar.

Here are the opinions of some critics on the movie.

Meena Iyer of the Times of India said: "The film's attempt to educate the audience on the perils of chemical contamination, reverse boring and groundwater pollution that is a harsh reality around urban townships is half-baked. There is also a sub-plot of a journalist (Sagarika Ghatge) seeking revenge for her dead boyfriend. Even this track is really weak. If intention is everything, you may feel kindly towards Irada. Unfortunately when it comes to a celluloid experience, story-telling is prime. Here, the film falters."

Anna MM Vetticad of Firstpost said: "The basic theme is laudable no doubt, but Irada fails to expand the premise into a relatable flesh-and-blood story peopled by flesh-and-blood sufferers. If we view it purely for its worth as a documentary, the information it provides is sketchy. Irada(meaning: intent) is an opportunity lost to draw mass attention to a pressing concern. What a waste!"

Saibal Chattarjee of NDTV said: "It is easy to empathize with their crusade, but the film does not generate enough suspense and tension to make their investigation an edge-of-the-seat affair. Irada ends on a pat, preachy note, invoking Che Guevara, no less. Be that as it may, Irada is a film that we must all watch. It scores because its intentions are commendable and its message hits home."

Stay tuned for more updates.