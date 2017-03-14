Ever since the advent of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, commentator Harsha Bhogle was always a regular in the IPL, talking about the game like no other. The popular commentator was not a part of IPL 2016 and cricket fans missed him in the ninth edition. But Harsha is reportedly set to make a return this IPL 2017.

BCCI terminates Harsha Bhogle's commentary contract

One did not understand why Harsha was removed from the IPL commentary team after the World T20. There were reports suggesting that some India cricketers and BCCI officials played an important role in his ouster. The massive power shift changes in the BCCI, after the formation of the Committee of Administrators now, could have also brought Harsha in the framework again.

With the IPL 2017 set to start on April 5, Harsha could be the first voice we hear in IPL 2017 as the commentator could feature in the studio if not on the venue for live commentary, reported Mumbai Mirror.

However, there is no official confirmation on the matter, from either Harsha or Sony, who is the official broadcasters of IPL 2017. Talks for the same had been taking place for some time as well. One of the main reasons why Harsha might be brought back is due to the lack of experts in the studio as Pakistan commentators including Ramiz Raza, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar have opted out of IPL 2017.

Even if Harsha provides some deep insight analysis from the studio itself, cricket fans will not mind that rather than having another IPL without the commentator. Harsha will add to the excitement value of IPL 2017.