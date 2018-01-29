Rishabh Pant, Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2017, India, ICC CT
Delhi Daredevils (DD) surprised quite a few when they retained the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer for huge sums ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, which ended on Sunday, January 28.

Delhi, who have not won the league title so far, said their focus would be on building the squad around youngsters for the 11th season of the cash-rich league.

The Ricky Ponting-coached franchise went for a good mix of youth and experience at the two-day auction.

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, will now captain his home side Delhi. He was bought for Rs 2.8 crore by the Daredevils.

Having already retained an experienced all-rounder in Chris Morris, the Daredevils secured the services of youngsters Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan. The availability of India pacer Mohammed Shami, New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult and all-rounder Vijay Shankar also adds to their pace-bowling firepower.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell was their costliest buy at the auction as the Australian all-rounder was bought for Rs 9 crore.

DD secured two explosive openers in Colin Munro and Jason Roy. U-19 India captain Prithvi Shaw will also play for them in the upcoming season.

Delhi also went after seasoned spinner Amit Mishra, who has been one of the consistent performers over the years in IPL. Shahbaz Nadeem and Jayant Yadav will also be part of DD's spin department.

17-year-old spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also became the first Nepalese cricketer to be picked at the IPL auction when the Daredevils made a successful bid.

Here is the full DD squad for IPL 2018

Total squad members - 25; Batsmen - 6; Bowlers - 8; Wicketkeepers - 2; All-rounders - 9; Overseas players - 8

Players retained - 3; Players bought at auction - 22

Costliest player - Rishabh Pant - Rs 15 crore. Top buy at auction - Glenn Maxwell - Rs 9 crore

Money spent - Rs 78.4 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 1.6 crore

  1. Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper) Rs 15 crore - Retained
  2. Chris Morris (All-Rounder) (South Africa) - Rs 11 crore - Retained - Overseas
  3. Shreyas Iyer (Batsman) Rs 7 crore - Retained
  4. Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder) (Australia) Rs 9 crore - Overseas
  5. Kagiso Rabada (Bowler) (South Africa) Rs 4.2 crore - Overseas
  6. Amit Mishra (Bowler) - Rs 3.2 crore
  7. Shahbaz Nadeem (Bowler) - Rs 3.2 crore
  8. Vijay Shankar (All-Rounder) - Rs 3.2 crore
  9. Rahul Tewatia (All-Rounder) - Rs 3 crore
  10. Mohammad Shami (Bowler) - Rs 3 crore
  11. Gautam Gambhir (Batsman) - Rs 2.80 crore - Captain
  12. Trent Boult (Bowler) (New Zealand) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas
  13. Colin Munro (All-Rounder) (New Zealand) - Rs 1.9 crore - Overseas
  14. Daniel Christian (All-Rounder) (Australia)- Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas
  15. Jason Roy (Batsman) (England) - Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas
  16. Naman Ojha (Wicketkeeper)- Rs 1.4 crore
  17. Prithvi Shaw (Batsman) - Rs 1.2 crore
  18. Gurkeerat Singh Mann (All-rounder) - Rs 75 lakh
  19. Avesh Khan (Bowler) - Rs 70 lakh
  20. Abhishek Sharma (All-rounder) - Rs 55 lakh
  21. Jayant Yadav (All-rounder) - Rs 50 lakh
  22. Harshal Patel (All-Rounder) - Rs 20 lakh
  23. Manjot Kalra (Batsman) - Rs 20 lakh
  24. Sandeep Lamichhane (Bowler) (Nepal) - Rs 20 lakh
  25. Sayan Ghosh (Bowler) Rs 20 lakh

MI

MI