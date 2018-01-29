Delhi Daredevils (DD) surprised quite a few when they retained the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer for huge sums ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, which ended on Sunday, January 28.
Delhi, who have not won the league title so far, said their focus would be on building the squad around youngsters for the 11th season of the cash-rich league.
The Ricky Ponting-coached franchise went for a good mix of youth and experience at the two-day auction.
Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, will now captain his home side Delhi. He was bought for Rs 2.8 crore by the Daredevils.
Thanks @kkr for all d support. Will miss Kolkata and Eden. Now, time to try and turn it around for @DelhiDaredevils @IPL. Happy to be back...
Having already retained an experienced all-rounder in Chris Morris, the Daredevils secured the services of youngsters Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan. The availability of India pacer Mohammed Shami, New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult and all-rounder Vijay Shankar also adds to their pace-bowling firepower.
Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell was their costliest buy at the auction as the Australian all-rounder was bought for Rs 9 crore.
DD secured two explosive openers in Colin Munro and Jason Roy. U-19 India captain Prithvi Shaw will also play for them in the upcoming season.
Delhi also went after seasoned spinner Amit Mishra, who has been one of the consistent performers over the years in IPL. Shahbaz Nadeem and Jayant Yadav will also be part of DD's spin department.
17-year-old spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also became the first Nepalese cricketer to be picked at the IPL auction when the Daredevils made a successful bid.
Here is the full DD squad for IPL 2018
Total squad members - 25; Batsmen - 6; Bowlers - 8; Wicketkeepers - 2; All-rounders - 9; Overseas players - 8
Players retained - 3; Players bought at auction - 22
Costliest player - Rishabh Pant - Rs 15 crore. Top buy at auction - Glenn Maxwell - Rs 9 crore
Money spent - Rs 78.4 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 1.6 crore
- Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper) Rs 15 crore - Retained
- Chris Morris (All-Rounder) (South Africa) - Rs 11 crore - Retained - Overseas
- Shreyas Iyer (Batsman) Rs 7 crore - Retained
- Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder) (Australia) Rs 9 crore - Overseas
- Kagiso Rabada (Bowler) (South Africa) Rs 4.2 crore - Overseas
- Amit Mishra (Bowler) - Rs 3.2 crore
- Shahbaz Nadeem (Bowler) - Rs 3.2 crore
- Vijay Shankar (All-Rounder) - Rs 3.2 crore
- Rahul Tewatia (All-Rounder) - Rs 3 crore
- Mohammad Shami (Bowler) - Rs 3 crore
- Gautam Gambhir (Batsman) - Rs 2.80 crore - Captain
- Trent Boult (Bowler) (New Zealand) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas
- Colin Munro (All-Rounder) (New Zealand) - Rs 1.9 crore - Overseas
- Daniel Christian (All-Rounder) (Australia)- Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas
- Jason Roy (Batsman) (England) - Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas
- Naman Ojha (Wicketkeeper)- Rs 1.4 crore
- Prithvi Shaw (Batsman) - Rs 1.2 crore
- Gurkeerat Singh Mann (All-rounder) - Rs 75 lakh
- Avesh Khan (Bowler) - Rs 70 lakh
- Abhishek Sharma (All-rounder) - Rs 55 lakh
- Jayant Yadav (All-rounder) - Rs 50 lakh
- Harshal Patel (All-Rounder) - Rs 20 lakh
- Manjot Kalra (Batsman) - Rs 20 lakh
- Sandeep Lamichhane (Bowler) (Nepal) - Rs 20 lakh
- Sayan Ghosh (Bowler) Rs 20 lakh
