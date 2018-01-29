Delhi Daredevils (DD) surprised quite a few when they retained the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer for huge sums ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, which ended on Sunday, January 28.

Delhi, who have not won the league title so far, said their focus would be on building the squad around youngsters for the 11th season of the cash-rich league.

The Ricky Ponting-coached franchise went for a good mix of youth and experience at the two-day auction.

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two IPL titles, will now captain his home side Delhi. He was bought for Rs 2.8 crore by the Daredevils.

Thanks @kkr for all d support. Will miss Kolkata and Eden. Now, time to try and turn it around for @DelhiDaredevils @IPL. Happy to be back... pic.twitter.com/Wx53ilU9ka — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2018

Having already retained an experienced all-rounder in Chris Morris, the Daredevils secured the services of youngsters Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan. The availability of India pacer Mohammed Shami, New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult and all-rounder Vijay Shankar also adds to their pace-bowling firepower.

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell was their costliest buy at the auction as the Australian all-rounder was bought for Rs 9 crore.

DD secured two explosive openers in Colin Munro and Jason Roy. U-19 India captain Prithvi Shaw will also play for them in the upcoming season.

Delhi also went after seasoned spinner Amit Mishra, who has been one of the consistent performers over the years in IPL. Shahbaz Nadeem and Jayant Yadav will also be part of DD's spin department.

17-year-old spinner Sandeep Lamichhane also became the first Nepalese cricketer to be picked at the IPL auction when the Daredevils made a successful bid.

Here is the full DD squad for IPL 2018

Total squad members - 25; Batsmen - 6; Bowlers - 8; Wicketkeepers - 2; All-rounders - 9; Overseas players - 8

Players retained - 3; Players bought at auction - 22

Costliest player - Rishabh Pant - Rs 15 crore. Top buy at auction - Glenn Maxwell - Rs 9 crore

Money spent - Rs 78.4 crore. Funds remaining - Rs 1.6 crore

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper) Rs 15 crore - Retained Chris Morris (All-Rounder) (South Africa) - Rs 11 crore - Retained - Overseas Shreyas Iyer (Batsman) Rs 7 crore - Retained Glenn Maxwell (All-Rounder) (Australia) Rs 9 crore - Overseas Kagiso Rabada (Bowler) (South Africa) Rs 4.2 crore - Overseas Amit Mishra (Bowler) - Rs 3.2 crore Shahbaz Nadeem (Bowler) - Rs 3.2 crore Vijay Shankar (All-Rounder) - Rs 3.2 crore Rahul Tewatia (All-Rounder) - Rs 3 crore Mohammad Shami (Bowler) - Rs 3 crore Gautam Gambhir (Batsman) - Rs 2.80 crore - Captain Trent Boult (Bowler) (New Zealand) - Rs 2.2 crore - Overseas Colin Munro (All-Rounder) (New Zealand) - Rs 1.9 crore - Overseas Daniel Christian (All-Rounder) (Australia)- Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas Jason Roy (Batsman) (England) - Rs 1.5 crore - Overseas Naman Ojha (Wicketkeeper)- Rs 1.4 crore Prithvi Shaw (Batsman) - Rs 1.2 crore Gurkeerat Singh Mann (All-rounder) - Rs 75 lakh Avesh Khan (Bowler) - Rs 70 lakh Abhishek Sharma (All-rounder) - Rs 55 lakh Jayant Yadav (All-rounder) - Rs 50 lakh Harshal Patel (All-Rounder) - Rs 20 lakh Manjot Kalra (Batsman) - Rs 20 lakh Sandeep Lamichhane (Bowler) (Nepal) - Rs 20 lakh Sayan Ghosh (Bowler) Rs 20 lakh

