'Sensational' remains the only word to describe the performance of the Afghanistan cricket team at present. Possibly the most important player of the team, Rashid Khan, may turn out to be the main man if Sunrisers Hyderabad win the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second time this IPL 2018.

Rashid, 19, brewed magic during the two-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe this week to hand his national team a dominant series win.

Rashid, a leg break googly bowler, took a total of five wickets over the two T20I matches. Nabi, meanwhile took two wickets over the two matches and scored a total of 85 runs. The 33-year-old all-rounder remained the top scorer for his team in both the matches.

There are high chances that the deadly duo can weave magic again for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won thier first ever IPL title in 2016.

Happy moments and congratulations to everyone for great series victory against Zimbabwe ?? special @rashidkhan_19 and @MohammadNabi007 great performance pic.twitter.com/rMhGl8jSfv — Aftab Alam 55 (@aftabalam55786) February 6, 2018

Rashid made his debut in the IPL last year playing for Hyderabad who bought him for Rs 4 crore.

At the IPL Auction 2018

, the highly-rated cricketer was roped in again by the Sunrisers for a whopping Rs 9 crore while Nabi joined his compatriot in the same IPL team for Rs 1 crore.

Nabi became the first Afghan player to be sold in an IPL auction last year when Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

As of now, Afghanistan, following their T20I series win, have risen to the eighth spot in the ICC T20I rankings while Rashid Khan was snapped up by Sussex for the upcoming T20 Blast 2018 tournament.