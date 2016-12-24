Move over Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag is here! That seems to be one of the biggest news reports of Christmas eve, as per the Times of India. According to the newspaper, the Nawab of Najafgarh, who has gone on to become a Twitter superstar in 2016, is set to be appointed as the new coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), taking the mantle from Bangar, ahead of IPL 2017.

READ: IPL 2017 players retained | Players released.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Bangar, the current batting coach of the India cricket team, took a decision to make an exit from the IPL side in the last week of November. The official decision was however revealed only on Friday.

"It was time to move on and let fresh ideas come in," Bangar told Hindustan Times following his exit. Is it time for Sehwag now to take Kings XI Punjab to newer heights? All we know for now is that the swashbuckling former India team batsman has been involved as a mentor for the IPL franchisee for the last two editions of the cricket league.

As of now, neither Preity Zinta, KXIP co-owner, nor Sehwag, the man in question, has commented on the development. However, fret not, we will keep tracking that. Kings XI Punjab have never won the IPL.

Kings XI Punjab

Players retained for IPL 2017: David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, M Vijay, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla.

Players released ahead of IPL 2017: Mitchell Johnson, Rishi Dhawan, Kyle Abbott, Farhaan Behardien.