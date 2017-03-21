The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is going to be special for cricket fans in Afghanistan as two of their players, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, will be making their debut in 2017. Both the players were purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction, and leg-spinner Rashid is excited to meet some of the stars in his squad, including Yuvraj Singh.

Ever since SRH bagged him during the IPL auction last month, Rashid is trying extra hard while playing for his national side to improve his bowling. The leggie, who has a good variety in his bowling armoury, was instrumental for Afghanistan, who defeated Ireland in the T20 series as well. The leg spinner picked up nine wickets, and will be eager to carry that form in the IPL as well.

Rashid has plenty of legends in the Sunrisers' support staff including VVS Laxman, Muttiah Muralitharan and Tom Moody, who will need to pass some important inputs for him to be successful in IPL 2017. The leggie has been a huge fan of Yuvraj Singh since his cricket days and Rashid wants to spend good time with Yuvraj and learn the tricks of trade.

"IPL is the biggest league in the world, much bigger than playing associate cricket. I have started working harder ever since the IPL auction. It feels unreal that I will be sharing the dressing room with the players, I have grown up watching on television," Rashid was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

"I have been a huge Yuvraj fan since childhood. I really like his aggressive style. Hopefully, I will get to spend time with him and get an insight into his cricketing knowledge."

"It will also be very special to be with support staff comprising former players like Tom Moody, VVS Laxman and Muttiah Muralitharan. I spoke to Moody sir after the auction. He welcomed me into the squad," he added.