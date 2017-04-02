IPL 2017: Shane Watson could open alongside Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore

By

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had one of the best batting line-ups in IPL 2016, but they are facing some problems in the batting department ahead of this year's edition starting April 5. Skipper Virat Kohli, who is recovering from a shoulder injury, will miss initial stages of IPL 2017, while local hero KL Rahul has been ruled out of the entire competition.

As a result, batsmen like AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav will have to share the extra burden in IPL 2017. However, their major problem lies in the opening front as Kohli and Rahul were both used as openers last season. Kohli, after he joins the team post-recovery, should open alongside Gayle, but for the first first few matches, one could see the former Australian player Watson opening the innings alongside the left-hander.

"In the absence of Virat and KL Rahul, there are chances that I would be asked to bat at the top a position which I enjoy the most and have been doing well, all his career. However, he will be happy to bat at any position," Watson told reporters.

Though there is no confirmation yet that Watson will open, the Australian could prove to be successful in the opening slot. He has the game to find immediate success as Watson can take advantage of the field restriction with his powerful hitting. Along with Gayle, the duo could be a lethal and a great combination for RCB.

Watson is no stranger to opening the innings in the IPL. During his eight years stint with the now defunct Rajasthan Royals, Watson, at times, had also opened the batting for the franchise. The Australian, with his capacity of big hitting, also provided some flying starts at the top.

If the franchise officially agree with Watson as Gayle's opening partner, the right-hander does not have to play his shots from ball one with the left-hander at the other end. Gayle can take on the bowlers while Watson can play his normal cricket shots, get his eye in and take the attack to the opposition later on in case Gayle goes.

And if the opening combo of Watson-Gayle works, Kohli might be happy to allow Watson continue his opener's role even after he joins the team. The skipper can come at number three, followed by AB de Villiers, making the batting line-up look meatier.