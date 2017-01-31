The IPL 2017 may be a few months away, with the cash-rich league set to start in April, but the first real action will take shape during the upcoming mega IPL auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday. As one has witnessed in the past, teams come with their homework well done and they have their set of players, who they want during the auction.

IPL 2017 auction available purse

The IPL auction is always one of the most important events for all teams in the competition. Teams look for players, who can strengthen their existing line-up and there have been some brilliant buys in the auction history.

Here is a look at players, who proved to be best value for money in the IPL auction history. Some of the players mentioned below might have gone for mega money, but it is their stellar performance, which has helped them gain entry in this list of players.

IPL 2008 auctions

Yusuf Pathan (bought by Rajasthan Royals for USD 475,000)

The first edition of the Indian Premiere League took the world by storm and it was Yusuf Pathan, who created tsunami with his incredible hard-hitting skills. It was primarily his performance with the bat, scoring 435 runs at am amazing strike of 179, which helped Rajasthan Royals win the inaugural edition of IPL.

IPL 2009 auctions

JP Duminy (bought by Mumbai Indians for USD 950,000)

Only 17 players were sold in this auction, but the South African impressed for the Mumbai Indians with his bat. The left-hander played an important role in the middle order scoring 372 runs.

IPL 2010 auctions

Kieron Pollard (bought by Mumbai Indians for USD 750,000)

The West Indian all-rounder might have been one of the expensive buys in the IPL, but it was worth all the pennies spent on the player, who dazzled on the field with his brilliant batting and bowling performances, helping them finish-runners up in the competition. Pollard scored 273 runs and had 15 wickets against his name as well.

IPL 2011 auctions

Shaun Marsh (bought by Kings XI Punjab for USD 400,000)

Kings XI Punjab might have failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, but Shaun Marsh lit the competition with his stunning performances. He was the most consistent player in IPL 2011, scoring 504 runs with an average of 42 and a strike rate of 146.51. If one looks at Kings XI history, he has been one of the best buys in their history.

IPL 2012 auctions

Sunil Narine (bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for USD 700,000)

Narine, at times, was unplayable as he used his variety with the ball to a great extent and troubled the batsmen to the core. It was his incredible performances with the ball, finishing the season with 24 wickets at an economy rate of 5.47. This has to be one of the best buys ever in IPL auction history.

IPL 2013 auctions

James Faulkner (bought by Rajasthan Royals for USD 700,000)

Faulkner was one of the best players in IPL 2013, and it was his stunning 28 wickets in the competition, helping them win the IPl 2013 title. What will surprise more is his two five-wicket hauls in the competition, which is very rare in the shortest format of the game. The all-rounder also contributed with the bat sometimes in IPL 2013.

IPL 2014 auctions (bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for USD 466,000)

Shakib Al Hasan

All-rounders come at a high-price, but KKR did a splendid job in signing Shakib for a lesser price, and it was a brilliant buy as the Bangladesh players sparkled with the bat and ball. The left-hander scored 227 runs and took 11 wickets, which was one of the strong reasons for KKR's success in IPL 2014.

IPL 2015 auctions

Shreyas Iyer (bought by Delhi Daredevils for USD 384,000)

The opener was impressive after he was bought by the franchise for lesser money. Iyer finished the competition with 439 runs, and the way he looked comfortable against top quality opposition reflected his class. He hit 21 sixes in the competition.

IPL 2016 auctions

Mustafizur Rahman (bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for USD 206,000)

The left-arm seamer was one of the gems of IPL 2016, troubling batsmen with his variety and primarily his off-cutters. The Bangladesh bowler was the go to bowler for skipper David Warner and he never disappointed, playing a major part in Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the title. He took 17 wickets in the tournament.