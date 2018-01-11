We know that a lot of people out there are big fans of Apple's latest smartphone, iPhone X, but do you know whose fan the iPhone X is? Well, it's your hair.

The shiny new smartphone is so fond of its users' hair that it keeps pulling them. This could be an unforeseen consequence of owning a bezel-less phone with a steel frame, but many iPhone X users on Reddit and MacRumours and Apple's discussion forums have complained that their iPhone X keeps pulling their hair and even beard.

Many complainants claimed that their hair seems to get stuck either in the mute switch/button on the left side of the phone or in the small gap between the bezel and the display.

However, the issue isn't that bad as it sounds. Apple is apparently replacing some of the units, and some users are solving the issue by putting on a case.

The interesting thing to note here is that many users have also complained about facing the same issue with older iPhone models.

Phones pulling hair is not a new thing, especially with older phones but you don't expect such things to happen with iPhone X. The phone has an entire glass front and slippery polished stainless steel sides which also compromises the grip. But there's only so much that Apple could do.

The gap created between the bezel and the display glass is actually created by a thin strip of plastic that runs between the display and the frame. This thin plastic strip absorbs the impact/shock when the phone takes a fall on one of its corners, thus minimizing the chances of the display cracking.

The only advice for people who are facing similar "hair pulling" from their iPhone X is to get a case which not only resolves the problem but also helps protect the phone. Or, as one of the users "sean000" advises on the matter: "Tap on Settings, General, Personal Grooming. Slide the setting for "Tweezers" from Auto to Manual and you should be fine."

Meanwhile, in other news, a research firm called Kantar Worldpanel has revealed that the iPhone X is having "stellar" sales in China and Japan and was the best selling phone in the UK for the month of November 2017.

Source: Phone Arena