As we enter the busy holiday shopping season, Apple on November 27 released four video advertisements on YouTube, promoting its flagship -- the iPhone X, the company's most advanced and expensive smartphone so far.

Apple seems to eliminate some common worries about the Face ID with these new videos. For example one of the below-embedded video shows how Face ID works in low light and even dark conditions, and how the feature works in light without any problem because of the TrueDepth camera sensor and more.

These new advertisements highlights several Face ID features like Animoji. Apple's video plays on the viral sensation that is Animoji karaoke.

One of the videos shows how much fun you can have with the iPhone X and its Animoji feature, which is created with the help of data gathered by the handset's TrueDepth camera.

Meanwhile the other three videos are based on the Face ID.

Meanwhile, Apple also demonstrates how Face ID adapts as your face evolves – whether it is due to new glasses, makeup, or hairstyle: iPhone X recognises you, even when you change your look.

As we all know Face ID is the only biometric authentication feature on the iPhone, because the device lacks the Touch ID and dedicated home button on the front. Just like Animoji, Face ID also relies on the TrueDepth camera sensor system and quickly creates a detailed map of user's face -- your new password as Apple puts it.

Another video shows how Face ID is the most magical password ever created. Apple showcases how Face ID will work to make payments with Apple pay. This ad comes with a tagline "amazing what your face can do."

So the basic intention of making the videos is to seek the attention of the Apple fans and convince them what they can do with Face ID, and believe in Apple's idea of ditching the Touch ID.







