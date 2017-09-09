In just a few days, Apple's 2017 flagship iPhone will be unveiled and all the mysteries around it will be finally solved. Like every year, there's a lot of anticipation around the new iPhone, but this year is different.

"Apple Special Event" is extremely important for the iPhone-maker as well as fans since 2017 is the tenth year anniversary for the first iPhone. To commemorate this event, Apple will launch a special edition called the iPhone 8, which will be the most advanced, futuristic and priciest iPhone made till date.

Read: Top 15 features of iPhone 8

While Apple is also expected to launch the standard upgrades, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, iPhone 8 is going to be the show-stopper. Even though the upcoming iPhone 8 won't be an affordable choice, many are looking forward to see what Apple has in store.

There have been rumours and speculations about the new iPhone, but nothing can be certain until its makers itself take the covers off on September 12. But a few details about the iPhone 8 have been leaked, and it looks like a real deal, especially the latest iOS 11 GM leak.

According to 9to5Mac, the iOS 11 GM leak gives a peek into the iPhone 8 and other Apple devices ahead of Tuesday's launch. The fresh details are different from the infamous HomePod leak, which gave insights into a lot of things about the new Apple devices.

iPhone 8: Camera

We all loved the iPhone 7 Plus camera, and to be precise, the Portrait Mode, which let us click those beautiful portraits. Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know the portraits are now going to get a lot better with Portrait Lighting.

As 9to5Mac describes, the new Portrait feature creates the same depth effect by simulating various lighting effects, such as Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and Studio Light. Does it mean, Portrait Mode in the new iPhone will have flash support? Well, that will be a great improvement over the current iPhone 7 Plus' Portrait Mode, which does not operate in low-light conditions.

In addition to the portrait, the iPhone 8 camera will also have new video recording resolution and capture speeds. If the leaked info is right, the camera can shoot in 1080p HD at 240fps, 4K at 24fps and 4K at 60fps.

iPhone 8: Design and Display

It is all but confirmed that the iPhone 8 is going to have OLED display with an almost bezel-less design. Now, the iOS 11 GM built suggests the iPhone 8 to have a resolution of 1125x2436 pixels and also come with True Tone colour feature that first appeared in the iPad Pro.

The new leak reiterates the bezel-less design without any Home Button at the front in the form of an icon. It appears the front camera, speaker and sensors will be placed at the top of the display. The rear camera is also expected to be placed horizontally, but the iOS 11 GM leak showed no evidence of it.

But the new leak did share something more interesting – new wallpapers for the iPhone 8.

iPhone 8: Face ID is here, bye-bye Touch ID

We all know iPhone 8 isn't going to have a physical Home Button. So the next logical question is where will the Touch ID or as we know it the fingerprint scanner go? Pushing the Touch ID to the back like in the case of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 is already a strongly resisted move, but Apple has something new in mind.

Apple is expected to replace the Touch ID with Face ID – a new feature that will be used to unlock the iPhone using facial recognition technology. Apple might bid adieu to fingerprint scanner this time.

iPhone 8: Power switch is the new Home

Apple's Home Button hasn't only served the purpose of a fingerprint scanner, but also adds more uses like accessing multitasking menu and activating Siri. It looks like Apple will make use of another physical button – the power switch – for multifunctional use.

The new side button functions could be used for activating Siri, using FaceID with double or even triple clicks. The iOS 11 GM leak doesn't shed more light on this, but we are sure to learn more at the upcoming event.

Apple is hosting the iPhone launch event at the newly built Steve Jobs Theater on September 12. The event will commence at 10 am PDT, where Apple will launch iPhone 7s series, new Apple TV, new Apple Watch and iPhone 8 of course.