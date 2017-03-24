We all are excited about the new iPhone coming this year, even though it's several months from now. But constant updates on the development of Apple's 2017 flagship is keeping fans tuned in ahead of the major event, which is expected to take place in September.

Everything from the new iPhone's name to its key specifications has been a hot topic of discussion for many fans, but there's always something new popping up to push aside or build upon the earlier rumours. The latest development in the new iPhone saga is that Apple will indeed launch the high-end iPhone 8, or the other names it has earned like iPhone Edition, iPhone X, iPhone Pro or simply the iPhone, in September.

If the past history of iPhone launches has taught us anything, it is that Apple's diehard fans will wait in lines for hours just to be among the first one to own the new symbol of status. For years now, Apple hasn't disappointed its fans and first-time buyers by stocking enough units of the newly-released phones across its stores. But there's a first time for everything.

This year, things will be difficult for consumers. According to Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Christopher Hemmelgarn, Thomas O'Malley, and Jerry Zhang, the new iPhones launching to mark Apple's tenth-year anniversary will be available in limited quantities in September. All those who plan to get in line for the new iPhone this year might not be as lucky as in the previous years.

"Suppliers generally had good things to say about the upcoming iPhone 8 launch (for our purposes iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone Pro) as new features drive a more complicated manufacturing process and higher ASPs. We now believe that all three devices will feature wireless charging and will all be launched in the normal September timeframe, although the majority of iPhone Pro volumes may not be available until Q4," Barclays researchers noted in their latest research, MacRumours reported.

The analysts also noted that shipping estimates could be delayed to several weeks soon after the pre-orders begin. A hint of that was already seen in last year's iPhone 7 Jet Black edition, which was hard to find throughout the holiday season.

You can blame to complex manufacturing process involved in the iPhone 8, which will create a misbalance in the supply and demand. After all, we are expecting some of the unseen tech in the new iPhone this year.

As far as rumours go, the high-end iPhone edition will have a 5.8-inch OLED display, Touch ID integrated within the display, virtual buttons and wireless charging support. This means a massive design transformation we have ever seen in an iPhone till date.

So brace yourself for the great, but also lower your expectations when it comes to buying one in the earliest days.