Apple has the tradition of releasing its iPhone devices in September, and the current iPhone 7 also arrived in the same month last year, but the launch of the upcoming flagship dubbed as the iPhone 8 is likely to be delayed.

The Cupertino giant is using its "Authentec algorithm combined with Privaris glass identification technology to redesign a new fingerprint ID solution" for its new iPhones, and not Synaptics' Natural ID touch fingerprint sensor nor Qualcomm's Sense ID fingerprint technology, industry sources told Digitimes.

The report went on to say that the upcoming iPhone 8 will not go into mass production until September, which means its launch could be delayed. Apple usually sells over 10 million units of its flagship in its release week itself, so it may take some time to make so much handset. It won't come as a surprise if the release date of the device is pushed to October.

Nothing much is known about Apple's iPhone 8 but a few reports that have been spotted thus far have claimed that the device could be a game-changer for the Cupertino-based company. Reports have claimed that it could sport a 5.8-inch display with an OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen and come with a wireless charger.

(Source: Digitimes)