Prolific tipster Benjamin Geskin has showcased an iPhone 8 dummy unit with a printed image under a glossy screen protector to simulate the real world looks of the upcoming flagship phone in his hands-on video.

A sneak peek at Geskin's hands-on video on Twitter reveals the most realistic design cues for the iPhone 8 with the highly desirable bezel-less display akin to Samsung Galaxy S8's Infinity Display. We can see a bare minimal bezel at the top with just enough real estate to accommodate the front-facing camera and sensors.

If Apple sticks to its design norms as per the dummy unit, then we will have a lot of screen space to quench your craving for a visual treat.

Here's what Geskin has done to give us the perfect real world look of the iPhone 8 using a dummy unit.

Geskin has stuck a print out of the latest Apple wallpapers on front of the dummy unit and then put a screen protector over it. The result is a simulation of what the iPhone 8 display would look like with extremely thin bezels and the front-facing camera setup.

Take a look at how a fully functional iPhone 8 unit might look like in Geskin's hands-on video below:

The iPhone 8 is expected to feature a 5.8in OLED display with new aspect ratio that largely benefits from the edge-to-edge design of its screen. Additionally, other rumoured features include wireless charging capabilities, enhanced water resistance as well as advanced camera features and sensors that are optimised for AR technology.